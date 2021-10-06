Moulton Lions Club to host Farmer’s Fall Festival October 22 & 23

In lieu of the Lawrence County Fair this year, a Farmer’s Fall Festival held at the Lions Club Fairgrounds in Moulton this October will feature live musical entertainment, free family activities, a cornhole tournament, a haunted trail ride, food and craft vendors, and other harvest season fun, according to organizers.
Though the annual county fair is canceled for a second consecutive year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions Club members and event organizers are hopeful the Farmer’s Fall Festival will be an even bigger hit among local residents and visitors.
Archway Amusements, the company that usually provides rides and attractions for the Lawrence County Fair, had gone out of business and prompted the second cancellation this fall, Moulton Lion Keith Ligon explained.
“We’re still looking for a fair (vendor), but it won’t be able to happen this year,” Ligon said. “We hope to host a county fair next year. We’ll see how the Fall Festival goes, and if we have a good turnout, we may plan to make it an annual event as well.”
The two-day Farmer’s Fall Festival will kickoff Friday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. with musical entertainment including the Pylant Family, One Accord, Joyful Noise, LEAP, Liberty Quartet, the Ray Sparks Band, Danielle Hargrove, MBC Youth Praise Team and Gospel Group, The Jackson Tyler Band, Crossing Dixie, and several others.
A cornhole tournament and beauty pageant are slated for the event on Saturday, Oct. 23.
An entry fee for the cornhole tournament is $25. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Legion Post 25.
Those interested in participating may contact Kenny Rogers at 256-565-6615. For beauty pageant information and registration, Jan Livingston may be reached at 256-565-4017, organizers said.
The event is accepting vendor applications, which are also available at Southern Printing and Inspired & Filled Bakery, organizers said. For more information on vendor booths, you may contact Stan Johnson at 256-566-4410.
Admission to the event is $2 per person. Festival attendants will also be admitted for a $1 entrance fee plus a canned food item or for a $1 fee plus a pair of recyclable eyeglasses.
Proceeds from admission will benefit the Moulton Lions Club community efforts locally and globally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.