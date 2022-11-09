Heavy straight party voting helped send three incumbents on the Lawrence County Commission in Tuesday’s general election back to the commission for four more years.

Nearly 4,000 GOP voters cast straight ticket votes and 1,174 Democrats voted straight ticket with 30 of 31 boxes reporting. The lone box unreported is the provisional votes.

