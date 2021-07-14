Town Creek Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant to help the library utilize public outdoor space for the community’s needs.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Director Sharon Green. “This grant will allow our library to install a comfortable outdoor seating area for patrons to access free Wi-Fi necessary for online resources during or after business hours. This is the first step in our initiative “Empower the Impact” to strengthen the community. Experiencing the recent pandemic brought awareness to the need for outdoor accommodations. Addressing concerns such as this is one way the library can help the community live, grow, and thrive together.”
As part of the grant, library staff will take online courses to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
