On Thursday, November 17, 2022, agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the seven thousand block of Lawrence County Road 434, in the Caddo community of Lawrence County.
During the execution of the search warrant, agents recovered, in excess of, one (1) ounce of methamphetamine, along with various drug sale/use related paraphernalia, and a firearm.
Jeffrey Keith Burnett, age 40 of Caddo, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $10,500 bond for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Nicole Jones, age 39 of Caddo, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where she was held in lieu of a $5,500 bond for possession of methamphetamine (intent to distribute) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, age 51 of Decatur, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail for an active probation violation warrant.
All individuals are presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.
