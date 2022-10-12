North Courtland historical marker honors Davis family

The Alabama Historical Commission recognized and honored the legacy of Frank Davis Sr. with a historical marker in North Courtland. The marker was unveiled last Wednesday in front of the Davis House.
Over 35 community members gathered in the hot afternoon sun to witness the unveiling. Cars stretched down the roadside. Friends and neighbors lined the front porch and spread across the yard.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the crowd formed a rough half-circle behind Larry Stevenson as he spoke of his grandfather’s life and the effort required to honor it.
“I’ve been working on this for about four years,” said Stevenson. “I kept asking the Lord what to do, how to do it. ‘Let me do it right.’”
The hard work of Stevenson and the contributions of others finally paid off. 63 years after he passed, Frank Davis and his family were finally recognized in a celebration worthy of their service.
“This is a long time coming,” said Norma Davis Croom, one of Davis’ grandchildren. “You know, in those times it was really hard, especially [for] colored people, to get educated and stuff. And for a man who wasn’t educated himself -- but he knew his children had to be educated, and he knew the community had to be educated. So we just really feel honored.”
Davis’ grandson, Barrie Davis, agreed. “It’s just a great honor,” said Davis, “finally, that he could be recognized.”
Davis’ grandchildren hope a greater awareness of the Davis family will inspire themselves and others to continue their legacy of service.
“Well, hopefully,” Davis Croom said, “this will give the community a chance to say, ‘Hey, if there’s a need arise, let’s stand up and provide that need.’”
From the opening prayer, the celebration emphasized the large role Davis’ faith played in providing a means of education to the community.
“Frank didn’t understand everything,” Stevenson said, “but he let the Lord lead him.”
And as Stevenson unveiled the plaque, the crowd behind him sang:
“I will trust in the Lord,
I will trust in the Lord,
I will trust in the Lord,
Frank Davis (1865-1959) was an African-American man who became a prominent citizen in the Red Bank area. In 1915, he built a secondary residence in Courtland.
When a fire destroyed the North Alabama Baptist Academy in 1928, Davis offered his Courtland home to be utilized as a school. At first, it was a temporary solution. As the years stretched on, it became an example of dedication to education. Classes were held in the house from 1928 through the late 1940s.
After classes were moved to the new school, the Davis family continued to serve the community by boarding teachers in their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.