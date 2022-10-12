North Courtland historical marker honors Davis family

A large crowd was present in North Courtland last Wednesday for the unveiling of a marker honoring the legacy of Frank Davis Sr. 

The Alabama Historical Commission recognized and honored the legacy of Frank Davis Sr. with a historical marker in North Courtland. The  marker was unveiled last Wednesday in front of the Davis House. 

Over 35 community members gathered in the hot afternoon sun to witness the unveiling. Cars stretched down the roadside. Friends and neighbors lined the front porch and spread across the yard. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.