YLL holds criminal justice day

On Tuesday, November 1st, Youth Leadership Lawrence held their criminal justice day. They began their day at the Lawrence county jail. The students from YLL are the only group that have been granted this access. They returned to the courthouse where District Attorney Errek Jett shared information about distracted driving. He also brought in an ex convicted felon who gave the students a personal perspective of how she ended up in prison and how she overcame that and is successful today. The students then entered District Judge Angela Terry’s court where the students saw some of the inmates as they went before the judge.
