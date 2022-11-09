YLL holds criminal justice day

On Tuesday, November 1st,  Youth Leadership Lawrence held their criminal justice day.  They began their day at the Lawrence county jail.  The students from YLL are the only group that have been granted this access.  They  returned to the courthouse where District Attorney Errek Jett shared information about distracted driving. He also brought in an ex convicted felon who gave the students a personal perspective of how she ended up in prison and how she overcame that and is successful today. The students then entered District Judge Angela Terry’s court where the students saw some of the inmates as they went before the judge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.