Moulton’s Strawberry Fest returns this weekend

The 6th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival is happening in downtown Moulton this weekend.
One of Lawrence County’s largest community events will return this year with a change or two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Strawberry Festival, which is usually held around the historic Lawrence County Courthouse on the Moulton Square is being relocated to the Moulton Lion’s Club Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event will feature lots of family-friendly activities, local vendors and live entertainment, according to organizers.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said the event is expanding to encourage more participation from antique vendors this year. The festival, which was organized to promote local businesses and downtown Moulton, draws thousands of visitors each year from across North Alabama.
Some of the festival events returning this weekend include a 5K Fun Run, a mud volleyball tournament, a Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant, and a Classic Car and Motorcycle Show.
“Proceeds from many of these events benefit other causes and organizations from throughout the county,” Johnson said. “Proceeds from the 5K will go to a cystic fibrosis organization. This year’s festival will include the annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration, and 100% of proceeds from that event will benefit local veterans.”
The 6th Annual Strawberry Festival will feature several free children’s activities like bounce houses and bungee jump, as usual, Johnson added.
He said local performers for the festival will include Josie Ray Jones & the Stampede, the Ray Sparks Band, Limited Edition, Joyful Noise, The Rickets Family, Lawrence County’s LEAP students, Ivy Grace Johnson, Maggie Shelton, the Matt Praytor Band, Marcus Lipscomb, Martavian Taylor, the Marshall Lewey Band, Koyote Creek, Ashley Rose Music, Hands of Grace, the Jackson Tyler Band, and many more.
“We’d really like to encourage more church groups to get involved, and we can always use volunteers,” Johnson added.
Johnson said this year’s festival will also include new activities like a cornhole tournament—hosted by the North Alabama Baggers. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with the competition’s Social Division. The cost to enter is $30 per person. A Competitive Division will begin at 1 p.m. Entry fees for the second division are $50 per person.
The Festival’s new 2021 events will also include a horseshoe competition and a children’s bike trail ride hosted by Trail Life. More information about the festival’s lineup and schedule can be found on the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page or website.
Admission to the event this year will be $1 per person each night until 5 p.m., then tickets will increase to $2 per person. All admission proceeds will benefit the Moulton Lions Club organization and their community efforts, Johnson said.
For more information about the festival, visit www.strawberryfestivalmoulton.com or visit the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page. Those interested in participating or volunteering may contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410.
