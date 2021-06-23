The City of Moulton recently received its first payment from a vehicle rotation plan that was approved by council members in April of 2019.
In a regular City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Roger Weatherwax told the council the city had profited $18,076, after a less than 7% fee, from the program after the city sold three trucks purchased in June of 2019 and December of 2020.
According to the rotation plan, the city purchases new vehicles at wholesale price. Each of the vehicles purchased will be sold after 12 to 18 months, or after reaching 100,000 miles, and replaced with new vehicles.
“We have to keep the new trucks at least a year before we can sell those,” Weatherwax said.
He said the plan saves the city on maintenance for each vehicle. “Last year, we spent about $20,000 on maintaining our older vehicles,” he added.
In June of 2019, the city purchased two 2019 Ford F-150 trucks for its utility department—one for $23,112 and the other for $22,092. At the time, City Accountant Emily Farris said the trucks were purchased using bond money that had already been issued to the city.
On June 18, the two trucks were sold through the state bid program for $30,000 and $31,000, according to Weatherwax. A third 2019 Ford F-150, which was purchased in December 2020 for $27,362, was sold for $36,500.
Through the rotation plan, Weatherwax said the city purchased three replacement trucks for Moulton’s Parks and Recreation Department, Wastewater and Sewer Department, and Street Department. The city also purchased a fourth vehicle for Moulton Water Department, which was approved by council members earlier this year.
The total cost for the four new vehicles was $126,820. The new trucks cost $31,705 each.
In Monday’s meeting, council members approved a resolution authorizing NARCOG to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for sewer improvements in south-central Moulton. The city is eligible for up to $500,000 through the grant.
Council members also heard estimates for the project, which are expected to total about $621,000 if the project is approved and the city receives grant funding. According to the project, the sewer improvements would cost the city about $121,000 unless the bids come in cheaper than estimated.
The project includes rehabilitation work for existing sewer lines, most of which are residential, along Byler, Coffey and several streets east of Moulton Elementary School.
District 3 Council Member Denise Lovett and District 5 Council Member Brent White were not present for Monday’s meeting.
Moulton City Hall will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the July 4 holiday. The next regular council meeting will be held at City Hall on July 12 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.