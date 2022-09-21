The Lawrence County History & Preservation Society’s Harvest Festival returns to the Moulton square this weekend.
The 4th Annual LCHPS Harvest Festival, happening Saturday, Sept. 24, will feature children’s activities, pumpkin crafts, vendors, a bake sale and other family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.
Pumpkins will be sold by LCHPS. A nice variety will be available to choose from: small orange, white, stackables, and large orange.
The Pepsi wagon, donated by Pepsi, will also be available.
There are currently 18 vendors. Non-food vendors are still being accepted through Friday.
The current vendor list is: Chrys Landers- quilts and quilted projects; Christian’s Crafts- wreaths, table runners, etc.; Hogshead Leather- leatherworks including gun holsters, rifle slings, belts, phone cases, etc.; Gozinda Creations- wood crafts including fall decor and charcuterie boards; Bonnie’s Beautiful Bling- Paparazzi Jewelry; LouAllen Farms- produce, honey etc.; Friends of General Joe Wheeler Home- learn more about the historic Pond Spring and upcoming events; MILF & Cookies- sugar cookies with buttercream icing decorated for any event; Beam Roast Coffee- coffee, cider and tea.; The Lunch Wagon LLC Food Truck- serving hamburgers, grilled chicken, pulled pork, fries, apple pie and more; El RIO Mexican Restaurant- tacos, nachos, and chicken and rice; APEX Real Estate; Kimber Ard- Parents as Teachers TCR Childcare Corporation; Susan’s Medicare Corner- Med Advantage; LC DHR- child safety/foster parent recruitment; Ernie Yarbrough for House-District 7; Dracey May’s- children clothing; Monica Hooper.
Other items on the agenda are:
The Remnant Band will perform between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on north side of square.
The Bake Auction will be located inside the LC Archives. Auction ends at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Carriage rides will be available for $2 per adult and $1 per child.
There will be a scavenger hunt around the square beginning at 2 p.m. The Scavenger hunt is sponsored by Yarbrough 4 House.
Face painting will be offered by Monica Hooper.
Pumpkin painting (free with pumpkin purchase).
The Society’s largest fundraiser will help continue preservation and cleanup efforts across the county, according to LCHPS members.
LCHPS was formed in January of 2018 to support historical preservation efforts in the area. Aside from its annual Harvest Festival, LCHPS also hosts community cleanup events, including historic cemetery rehabilitation. Through grants awarded by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2020 and 2021, the Society has also installed two Legends and Lore historic markers in Hatton and in the East Lawrence community.
Funds raised at the 2022 Harvest Festival will continue restoration efforts at Boxwood, a pre-Civil War building located near the Lawrence and Morgan County line on Alabama 20. Proceeds from the event will also go toward the purchase of supplies used in cemetery cleanups and efforts at Lock A, also known as Lawrence County Park, in Hillsboro.
