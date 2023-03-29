Lawrence County High School youth attend Forestry Career Day

Youth from East Lawrence High School and Lawrence County High School attended a Forestry Career Day offered through the Lawrence County Natural Resource Council (LCNRC). Representatives from the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC), United States Forest Service Bankhead Ranger District (USFS), United States Natural Resourced Conservation Service (USDA NRCS), Alabama Department of Natural Resources – Wildlife and Freshwater Division (AL DCNR WFF), University of North Alabama (UNA), Wild Alabama (WA) and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) were on hand to talk to high school youth about the breath of opportunities within the natural resources management discipline. Using Timber, Wildlife, Fire, and Recreation as four career options within the natural resource management area may involve. Speakers gave an idea of what a job in that area may involve. For example, at the timber station, Robert Maddox (AFC) discussed how AFC works with landowners to help them with their tree concerns, whereas Blake Addison (USFS) and Paul Richards (USFS) discussed how the USFS timber management plan manages forest for the long term and that selling timber out of the forest is planned 8 years in advance. At the Wildlife station Ethan Rose (NRCS) and Koven Minor (USFS) both manage wildlife species but for different reasons. They had skins and skulls for youth to view of the type of wildlife that is manage within a typical forest system. Amber Baker with Alabama Game and Fish Biologist discussed various aspects of her position, while Game Warden Jacob Young discussed careers in Law Enforcement related to wildlife management. At the fire station, USFS Firefighter Derek Barber and Stephen White (USFS) talked about fires and how they are managed, including the role of prescribed fires in maintaining balance within forested areas. Patrick Shremshock (UNA) and Kim Waites (WA) talked about the role of providing recreation in the forest, and the different career paths a person can take to end up working in the forest.
Lawrence County High School youth attend Forestry Career Day
