Speake students honor LMC medical staff on Random Acts of Kindness Day

Staff members at Lawrence Medical Center were surprised with handmade cards from students at Speake School last week. Speake students in grades Kindergarten through sixth, led by school counselor Kathy Oliver Czervionke, had their cards delivered to LMC on Thursday for Random Acts of Kindness Day. LMC staff members posed for a picture in front of the Moulton hospital and thanked the students for their thoughtfulness. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.