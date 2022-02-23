Staff members at Lawrence Medical Center were surprised with handmade cards from students at Speake School last week. Speake students in grades Kindergarten through sixth, led by school counselor Kathy Oliver Czervionke, had their cards delivered to LMC on Thursday for Random Acts of Kindness Day. LMC staff members posed for a picture in front of the Moulton hospital and thanked the students for their thoughtfulness.
Speake students honor LMC medical staff on Random Acts of Kindness Day
