Lawrence County Department of Human Resources (DHR) is excited to announce a series of foster parenting classes designed to support individuals and families interested in becoming foster parents.
Foster care can be a lifeline for children facing difficult circumstances, offering them a stable, nurturing environment when their biological families are unable to do so. Recognizing the vital role that foster parents play in the lives of these children, the Lawrence County DHR is taking proactive steps to ensure that prospective foster parents are well-prepared for this rewarding journey.
