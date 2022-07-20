By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Theatre goers may be excited to learn the Alabama Playwright Series “Gimme That Ol’ Time Radio” is coming to Moulton this August.
For two nights, the historic Jackson House will present the live theatre event, brought to Lawrence County by Evil Cheez Producations, Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts said.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, and two showings will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The “Gimmie That Ol’ Time Radio” production will also feature a local face, Alicia Glover Carpenter, Roberts said.
Tickets are $15 and are available by contacting JHF at 256-566-6427, or by ordering through Venmo at @JacksonHouse-Foundation. Proceeds from the event further benefit restoration and maintenance at the Jackson House.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 by a group of local residents dedicated to refurbishing and preserving the historic home. Since the foundation was formed, the Jackson House has been restored and maintained through fundraising efforts, grants and private donations.
The Jackson House is located at 119 College Street in Moulton, across from Lawrence County High School. For more information about the historic Moulton home and future fundraising events, visit the Jackson House Foundation on Facebook.
