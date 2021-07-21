Two members of the Moulton Fire Department hope to become the city’s next fire chief and will be interviewed next Monday at 5 p.m. during a special council meeting.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Phillips, who was named acting chief following the resignation of former Chief Ryan Jolly on July 8, and firefighter Mathew Dudley were the city’s only two applicants, Mayor Roger Weatherwax announced in a regular meeting Monday night.
Phillips has served with Moulton Fire Department for 18 years, according to Weatherwax. City Clerk Deroma Pepper said Dudley has served Moulton Fire and Rescue Department for five years.
She said the city accepted applications internally until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Council members agreed to conduct public interviews at City Hall on Monday, July 26.
The Moulton Council will hold a work session with city supervisors concerning the budget for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, July 29, at 5 p.m. Moulton Council holds regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month at City Hall at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
