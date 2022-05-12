Oakville Multicultural Festival returning to LawCo this Saturday

One of Lawrence County’s largest festivals is returning to the Oakville Indian Mounds & Education Center this year after a brief hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakville’s 33rd Annual Multicultural Indian Festival is happening Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Oakville’s grounds will open to visiting school groups on Friday, and open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Oakville Center’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican.
The event usually draws thousands of visitors to Lawrence County each spring. Mullican said she is anticipating slightly smaller crowds this year since the two-day festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 when health restrictions prevented large gatherings to help staunch the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are looking forward to bringing the festival back this year,” she said. “We expect the weather to cooperate and we’re hoping for a pretty weekend.”
The Multicultural Festival celebrates Native American culture and heritage. The festival features living history encampments, arts and crafts, concessions and local vendors.
“We will have a new Fry Bread vendor this year—Three Sisters Soul Food,” Mullican said. “(Owner Auburey Street) makes homemade apple butter, honey butter, a mixed berry Lakota sauce, succotash, Cherokee chili and fry bread dogs.”
As usual, Mullican said the festival will also feature Bluegrass, Gospel and Country Music entertainers, flute musicians, traditional dancers, drums groups and other entertainment.
Among usual performers, Oakville will welcome two new Native American drum and dance groups this year, she said. Birdchopper, of Cherokee, North Carolina, and a local group known as the White Horse Singers are each slated to perform in the dance arena on Saturday.
The event also includes $1 canoe rides and will see the return of a bird exhibition by Rise Raptor Inc, and educational organization based near Huntsville.
Admission to the Multicultural Festival is free. Parking donations of $5 per vehicle are requested upon entry to the park, added Mullican. School, scout and church buses park for free.
Proceeds benefit the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, which is owned and operated by the Lawrence County School System.
For more information about the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center, the 33rd Multicultural Festival and other upcoming events, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum Facebook page, or call 256-905-2499.
