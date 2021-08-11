Courtland Mayor: Work begins soon in 2nd phase of Jefferson Street bridge project

Guard rails should be seen going up on a small relief bridge this week as Courtland readies for the second phase in the historic town’s Jefferson Street bridge replacement project, Mayor Linda Peebles announced in a regular council meeting Monday night.
Construction for the project, which is seeing two 100-year-old bridges replaced, began in March. Peebles said the relief bridge and the main bridge, which crosses Big Nance Creek west of downtown Courtland, were built in the 1920s and were considered structurally deficient.
She said the relief bridge, or phase one of the project, is nearly complete, and she expects a smooth transition as workers prepare to replace the main bridge over Big Nance Creek.
“Right now, we’re running under budget and on schedule,” Peebles told council members Monday night.
After engineers ran into some issues with bedrock beneath the relief bridge, Peebles and the council approved a motion to allow contractors to drill near the main bridge to assess the depth of bedrock ahead of construction.
During work on the relief bridge, Peebles said the rock issues cost the city an additional $70,000, but other areas of the budget allowed the city to save that much on the project as well.
“It all evened out in the end, so right now we’re still running under budget on the project,” she said.
A budget report from Engineering Design Technologies, the Birmingham construction firm handling the project along with Miller & Miller Inc., showed rock drilling during the relief bridge replacement cost $71,213.38, but underrun or deleted work for the project also saved the city $70,200 for equipment that wasn’t needed. Overall, the project is costing the city $24,119.29 less than originally projected at this phase in construction, according to the report.
Peebles and council members unanimously approved the pre-construction drilling for the main bridge, which should cost $5,000 to $10,000, in hopes that the project will not see additional expenses accrue due to similar bedrock issues.
Place 1 Council member Billy Mason asked whether the city could still be out the expense if drillers find existing bedrock at 10 feet below the surface—the depth at which constructions workers plan to install pillars for the bridge.
Peebles said the early drilling would allow workers to plan for contingencies if rock does exist at that depth. She said the construction team would take one to two days to drill in several areas on both sides of the creek where the new bridge will be built.
“It would be better to be out $10,000 now than to start work and realize we’re going to be out $70,000 or even $100,000 on the back end,” Place 5 Farrell Hutto said.
Peebles said construction should begin on the main bridge in about two weeks. If the project stays on schedule, she said the main bridge should be completed, and Jefferson Street should be reopened to the public, in another six to eight months.
In other business, Courtland Council members approved the purchase of a new 72-inch diesel mower for utility and city employees. According to the motion, the cost of the mower should not exceed $17,000.
Council members also approved a motion to accept changes to a lease agreement between Courtland Utilities and the city to house equipment at Valley Landing Golf Course in Courtland. According to the original agreement, the utility department paid $12,000 monthly for the lease, but that amount will change to $4,000 monthly.
The resolution passed also prevents Courtland from accepting future in lieu of tax funds that are paid to the city annually from Tennessee Valley Authority until $112,000 is repaid following a breech in contract due to the original lease agreement, according to Peebles and City Clerk Vicky Jackson.
Jackson said the city receives about $36,000 in lieu of tax funds from TVA annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.