NWSCC officially opens the PARC to help students overcome barriers

Northwest Shoals officially opens the PARC to provide additional resources for its students. 

Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) officially opened the Patriot Advocacy and Resource Center (PARC) Thursday afternoon (7/27) on the Shoals campus. The center is designed to help students overcome barriers while pursuing their college education. 

The PARC is made possible through a three-year, $950,000 grant from the United States Department of Education’s Basic Needs for post-secondary students Program that is aimed at supporting student success. The College was notified in late December of the grant award. The PARC will support at least 300 underserved students on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses with basic resources. 

