Fourteen UA students have been awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to participate in study abroad programs.
"The Gilman Scholarship awards our Pell Grant students with an international opportunity that has the potential to transform their studies and lives," said Dr. Carolina Robinson, director of Education Abroad at UA. "Fourteen winners are the most that UA has produced in one cycle, which reflects on Education Abroad's commitment to advising and supporting interested students through the process."
Scholarship winners are selected by the Institute of International Education through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the U.S. Department of State. The latest round of recipients included Channler Smith, of Town Creek, who was selected to study in Japan.
Gilman awardees receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad program costs, giving them the opportunity to gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies.
Students interested in educational opportunities around the globe can visit the UA Education Abroad website.
