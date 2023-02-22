Public Transportation Director meets with Rotary

Public Transportation Director Robbi Ligon met with the Rotary Club last Thursday. She discussed leading the service, its impact on residents, and its relationship with the aging department.
According to Ligon, the public transportation department started in October of last year. They currently have 10 drivers.
“There’s still a lot of people that do not know about us,” said Ligon. “But [we] do a lot of things.”
The department provides riding services for any in the county that requires a means of transportation. The service most benefits those who are without a personal vehicle or unable to drive. Many of the department’s requests involve transportation to medical appointments or operations; others just need a lift to Walmart.
“We take people to the doctor, to the dentist, to the grocery store, to the drug store – wherever,” said Ligon.
The department will carry passengers up to 65 miles round trip. The fare starts at $5 and increases to $20 for trips over 46 miles. The fare includes two stops.
“I really think it is a service that we need here in Lawrence County because we’re such a rural county,” said Ligon. “Everybody doesn’t live right in town where they can just walk half a block down to the grocery store.
“They need the public transportation.”
Public transportation works closely with the aging department, which Ligon also directs. The two departments work together to care for the county’s elderly residents.
The transportation department delivers hot meals to citizens who are homebound. Over 4,800 meals are delivered across the county each month, or approximately 192 each day.
“You don’t think about it, but that is a lot of meals that we distribute through the whole county,” said Ligon.
Delivering homebound meals is one of the department’s most important duties. The recipients often spend their time alone. Relationships formed between drivers and residents quickly develop from requirement to blessing.
“That driver goes to the homebound and the majority of the time that’s the only person that they see all day long: their driver,” said Ligon. “At least you’ve got somebody out there that goes in and sees them [and] makes sure they’re okay.”
Some weeks ago, a driver stopped in Mount Hope to deliver a meal. The driver found the resident lying on the floor and called the rescue squad. The man fell early that morning and laid there until the driver arrived.
“How long would he have laid there had the driver not come?” asked Ligon. “They make a difference in so many people’s lives.”
According to Ligon, the service’s impact reaches beyond the immediate recipients. She illustrated the gratefulness of family members happy to see their parent cared for.
“‘It’s my daddy, but I work 10 or 12 hours a day,” explained Ligon. “So, by the time I get off, he’s spent all this time by himself. So I’m thankful somebody is bringing him a meal because I can’t get it to him.’
“Or, ‘My aunt might have dementia and not remember to heat something up in the microwave. So that driver has delivered them a hot meal and set it in front of her, and if it’s in front of her she knows she can eat it.’”
The service also transports elderly citizens to one of the county’s seven senior centers.
“They take them to the centers to spend the morning with them and have a hot meal,” said Ligon. “And it’s a great place.”
“They get together and play cards, dominos, pool, they crotchet, they quilt – they do lots of things. But the best part about it is they’re getting out. They’re going; they’re doing. They’re not sitting at home by themselves.”
Transportation hours are weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Rides should be scheduled 24 hours in advance by calling 256-974-2488.
The Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon in the Western Sirloin.
