The Moulton City Council held a work session Monday, Feb. 13 to discuss changes to the city personnel handbook.
The changes would focus on relationships, both romantic and familial, between city employees.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee presented examples from other city personnel policies that allow cities to take action if employee relationships impact their work or their department.
“My goal is to prevent a lot of hearsay,” said Lee. “It’s not breaking up anything.”
The adjusted policy would allow the city to react if employee relationships “conflicts of interest,” per Lee.
Lee and Councilman Jason White voiced a desire to expand the policy adjustment to include nepotism and certain familial relationships within departments.
“For instance, my son wants to be a state trooper,” said White. “Well, I can’t be his supervisor.”
The proposed policy would include language to allow an assessment depending on respective situations.
“These are the two things that... I want to see incorporated into our personnel policy,” said Lee.
Councilman Brent White brought up resident issues with the water and utility bills.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the issues were software related due to the city changing billing systems. However, the issues caused the city to ditch the new software and return to the old system.
