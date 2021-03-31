East Lawrence homeowners are displaced, and family pets lost following a mobile home fire that broke out on Friday afternoon.
First responders were called to the residence in the 700 block of County Road 369 around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to Caddo-Midway Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark.
He said homeowners had left a couple of hours before the fire started, and no injuries were reported. He said the home was heavily damaged.
“We’re still investigating,” said Clark Tuesday morning. “We’re going back to assess the site more today. It was most likely an electrical fire of some sort.”
Clark said Chalybeate and Hillsboro Fire and Rescue Departments also responded. He said the scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.