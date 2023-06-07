Summer is here, and it’s time to hit the links.
The Lawrence County Commission on Aging will hold their fifth annual golf tournament at Deer Run on Saturday, June 17.
The tournament will kick off at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start. It will be a four man scramble.
Entry is $75 for a single player and $300 for a team.
In 2022, the winning team received $500 and second place received $400. In the “closest to the pin” challenge, the four winners received $100 each. Players receive free breakfast and lunch. During the post-tournament meal, the winners are announced and door prizes raffled off. Previous door prizes included a 100-quart cooler, a fire pit, a grill, and a blackstone griddle.
“Every year is fun,” said commissioner Bobby Burch. “There’s been big turnouts, lots of prizes, the sponsorships are great… It’s just a fun tournament.”
All proceeds from the event will support the county’s senior centers. Last year, the tournament had 72 players and raised approximately $9,000.
The money is split between the county’s seven centers and helps provide those over 60 with a place of entertainment and kinship during the week.
“It means the seniors of Lawrence County will have quality of life,” said aging director Robbi Ligon. “They’ll have somewhere to go. They have somewhere; they’re not sitting at home alone all day long. They can have a hot meal.
“They play cards, dominoes, games; they go on field trips. It gives them a chance to go out and do things they normally wouldn’t do.”
“For many of them, it’s the only time they can get out,” said Burch.
Ligon said she and her fellow organizers started work on this year’s tournament immediately after last year’s concluded.
The tournament started five years ago. With the senior centers struggling through multiple fundraisers, Burch approached Ligon about trying something new.
“They’ve always been asked to be self-supported,” said Burch. “I just went to Robbi and said, ‘Let’s do a golf tournament.’”
