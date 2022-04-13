The Town of Courtland is adding a limb pickup service for local residents beginning next month after council members approved the once-monthly pickup in a regular meeting on Monday.
The service will cost residents $25 per pickup, according to Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
She said the curbside pickup service will be offered on the third Wednesday of each month beginning in May.
Residents opting for the service will prepay by Tuesday afternoon before the pickup date. Peebles said anyone added to the list after City Hall closes on the Tuesday before pickup will be added to the following month’s list. According to town nuisance ordinances, residents may begin piling small tree limbs and vegetative debris near the street along their property the weekend before their scheduled pickup.
“Limbs cannot be piled up a month in advance,” she added. “We are only picking up limbs and small debris. No trees and no trash. If any trash is in the pile, it will not be picked up.”
The service guidelines were approved 5-0 on Monday after Courtland Council members tabled a vote on the pickup service last month.
According to Town Clerk Vickie Jackson, the town once offered the pickup service to Courtland residents free of charge, but the town was advised against burning vegetation after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management began enforcing a burn ban in forested areas across the state.
According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, ADEM regulations restrict non-agricultural burns during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October. Those regulations apply to Lawrence, Morgan, Baldwin, Dekalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.
The ADEM restrictions prevent the town from moving vegetation from resident’s property to another location to burn.
Jackson said the town is charged $28.50 per ton when trash and debris is hauled to the Lawrence County Landfill, which does not include fuel and equipment costs. She said loads taken by trash haulers last month cost the town close to $40 per load.
“Utility customers can take their light bill to the landfill, and they will accept the limbs and debris for free,” Peebles said in the March council meeting. “The town will be charged for dumping limbs and vegetation, and we just can’t afford to extend that service (for free) at this time.”
On Monday, Council members also approved the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the Courtland Police Department. Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp said the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was priced at $31,705.
According to Jackson, the vehicle will be purchased using funds the town receives from driving school fees. She said the funds helped purchase a new Dodge Durango for the department about four months ago. As of April, the loan on the Durango had been paid in full, and the approval for the new Silverado will bring the Courtland’s Police Department fleet up to four vehicles.
Council members also voted to hire an additional police officer. Lucas Ferrel came highly recommended by Sharp and will begin duties later this week. Jackson said Ferrel was hired for the full-time position at $16 per hour.
In other business, Council members approved a counteroffer of $1.45 million after an interested buyer made a $1.2 million offer on Valley Landing Golf Course. The town listed the 229-acre commercial property near Courtland Airport in December for $1.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.