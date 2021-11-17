The City of Moulton hopes to move forward with the construction of four new baseball and softball fields at H.A. Alexander Park while undertaking other Parks and Recreation projects at the sports complex by refinancing a 2014 bond issue to borrow $3 million.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said borrowing the large sum will allow the city to complete the ballfields—as well as a 3,000-square-foot concession stand and press box—and complete overall improvement of the park and the Moulton Recreation Center. He said the city will save on interest by refinancing the bond, which was issued seven years ago to fund the construction of Moulton Fire Station.
Weatherwax presented bond refund estimates, drawn up by Raymond James financial consultants, to council members in a regular meeting Monday night.
The mayor said interest rates for three payoff options were as low as 2.2% and no higher than 2.5%. Council members favored a 20-year issue with a monthly payment of $16,487. The other two options included a 15-year bond issuance with monthly payments of $20,683 and a 20-year plan with monthly payments of $13,125.
City Accountant Emily Farris said revenue from the city’s alcohol sales tax will continue to help fund the ballpark project and cover the monthly bond payment. Council members in 2010 approved alcohol sales within Moulton city limits and unofficially earmarked revenue from alcohol sales for Parks and Recreation.
Farris said the city generated between $20,000 and $21,000 monthly in 2020 from alcohol sales tax. She said she doesn’t expect the revenue to fluctuate much for fiscal 2022.
With interest rates near 2%, Weatherwax added that refinancing the bond would allow the city to complete an ongoing project at H.A. Alexander Park, which is projected to cost around $2.6 million, and complete other needed work at the Moulton Recreation Center.
“We need to put a new roof on the Rec Center, and we might run into some other things…we’ve got to have new windows and doors,” Weatherwax said. He said the city’s recreation center has not seen any remodeling or major repairs in 30 years.
Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel agreed in shifting focus to the recreation center and said he expects the ballpark project to cost less than anticipated as negotiations continue with contractor Boyett Construction and project engineers Pugh, Wright & McAnally Inc.
McDaniel said an original bid for the final four ballfields and a concession stand exceeded $3 million, but after some modifications to the concession stand and press box facility, the project will not cost more than $2.65 million.
Some of those modifications include opting for a shingled roof rather than metal roofing to save $55,000 on the project. McDaniel said the city also chose to undertake a sanitary sewer project for the building in-kind, which saves $31,000 on the overall construction cost.
“The concrete around the concession stand building, that went from six inches to four inches. That’s $45,000 in savings, and there’s a lot of other small things like the cabinets in the concessions stand—we opted to take those out for now. That’s another $12,000 in savings,” McDaniel told council members. “Those are items we are pulling out to bring the bid down to $2.6, but there are some other things we think will help lower the price.”
District 3 Council member Denise Lovett questioned whether opting for different building materials or cutting items out of the project would cost the city more money later on. “I want to save money, but if it’s going to be something that will have to be replaced again in five year, are we really saving anything,” she asked in the Monday meeting.
Weatherwax said the changes in building scope aren’t compromising quality but will allow the city to move forward with the ballfield project, which saw construction begin three years later than the initial completion date.
City officials said engineering issues kept the fields from being completed in 2018. District 5 Council member Brent White said the council took a “pay as we go approach” to paying for the complex and added that some contracts for the project had to be rebid. “And we’ve had weather delays, all before COVID,” he said. “Since the pandemic, everything has been delayed.”
Started in August 2016 under former Mayor Ray Alexander and former Parks and Recreation Director Jackie Burch, the project is now expected to be complete by summer 2022.
Blake McAnally, president of the Pugh, Wright, & McAnally firm which took over the project in May, said he anticipates the complex to be 99% complete by July 1 with a closeout date set for Aug. 1.
The complex will have four additional fields with dirt infields and fences 225 feet from home plate, regulation for 12-under boys baseball and 12-under girls softball as well as girls fastpitch softball. McAnally expects lights for the field to be operational by February, which will allow spring ball games to continue at four existing fields of the sportsplex.
McDaniel said rent from the four existing fields, as well as concession stand funds and other related park revenue, H.A. Alexander ballfields have generated at least $5,000 monthly since the first four fields opened. McDaniel said the new fields will help the city attract one-day travel ball tournaments and expects some additional revenue after the completion of the project.
“When the complex is complete, it will give us six softball and youth baseball fields,” he said. “With six fields, we can easily host a 48-team softball tournament. Twelve teams will be playing at the same time.”
He said plans are for the complex to host the Hatton High School softball tournament in February. He said 68 junior high, junior varsity and varsity high school softball teams participated in this year’s Hatton softball tournament in several communities.
Council members voted 5-0 to allow Weatherwax or Farris to secure the bond issue or seek similar loan options with the lowest possible interest rate by January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.