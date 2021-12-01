Lawrence County 4-H Horse Club hosts rodeos for Lawrence students

Lawrence County’s 4-H Horse Club has put together successful rodeos for Lawrence County youth for a generation.
Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant brought up her daughters in the club and holds tight to the memories made by the Club. Her daughters–now in their 30s–developed many of the life skills they use today.
The two rodeos put on in 2021 show the life skills developed through the club.
The first rodeo, held on Nov. 5, was hosted for Lawrence County youth with special needs. With support of the Lawrence County School System, youth were bussed to the Iron Rail arena where they had the opportunity to have their face painted, ride a horse and more. Each of these activities were supported by youth of all ages, area-wide organizations, and parents in the 4-H Horse Club.
Donna Flannagan, coordinator of the “special needs” program with the Lawrence County school system was happy to have the event happen since the Horse Club was not able to have the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Melinda Smith, 4H FREA, noted that the special rodeo may be one of the few events in the area that so many diverse groups of people and organizations come together to do a program for special people–youth from FFA, adults from the Chamber, Cattlemen’s Association, and more come out to make a ‘special day for special people’. Smith noted it was wonderful to just step back and look at the all the people coming together in the community.
The second rodeo on Nov. 6 was a youth rodeo for toddlers and children up to 18 years of age. Activities included the stick horse, dummy roping, goat tying, goat scramble, big truck, breakaway, steer stopping, barrel race, pole bending, calf riding, team roping, and just enjoying the outdoors.
The following is a list of the winners of the various events and youth who earned High Point Buckle in their age group.
Up to 3-year-old events
• Stick Horse: 1st Carolina Haynes, 2nd Jesson Jones, 3rd Carter Decker
• Big Truck: 1st Jesson Jones, 2nd Lilly Virginia Turrentine, Carolina Haynes
4 to 5-year-old events
• Stick Horse: 1st Suzanna McConnell, 2nd Karlee Jones, 3rd Ryler Dutton
• Dummy Roping: 1st Karlee Jones, 2nd Wyatt Weatherby
• Goat Scramble: 1st Karlee Jones, 2nd Carter Decker, 3rd Ryler Dutton
• Big Truck: Ryler Dutton, Karlee Jones, Kinsley Tidwell
6 to 8-year-old events
• Stick Horse Barrels: 1st Delayne Still, 2nd Devyn Still, 3rd Jasper Jones
• Stick Horse Poles: 1st Delayne Still, 2nd Devyn Sill, Ryleigh McConnell.
• Goal Scramble: 1st Cody Erickson, 2nd Devyn Sill, 3rd Delayne Still.
• Dummy Roping: 1st Devyn Sill, 2nd Delayne Still, 3rd Cody Erickson.
9 to 12-year-old events
• Dummy Roping: 1st Gus Smith, 2nd Chase Still, 3rd Carson Dutton
• Goat Tying: 1st Chase Still, 2nd Carson Dutton
• Barrel Race: 1st Khloe Haynes, 2nd Carson Dutton, 3rd Chase Still
• Pole Bending: 1st Khloe Haynes, 2nd Carson Dutton, 3rd Chase Still
• Calf/Steer Riding: 1st Briar Simms, 2nd Cameron Hostios, 3rd Kason Powell
13 to 15-year-old events
• Calf/Steer Riding: 1st Braiden Moser, 2nd Audrey Dutton, 3rd Wyatt Pace
• Goat Tying on Horse: 1st Braiden Moser
• Barrel Race: 1st Marley Terry, 2nd Caroline Gillespie, 3rd Kimbree Daniel
• Pole Bending: 1st Wyatt Pace, 2nd Kimbree Daniel, 3rd Audrey Dutton
• Steer Stopping: 1st Wyatt Pace
16 to 18-year-old events
• Calf/Steer Riding: 1st Xander Montgomery, 2nd Josie Rae Jones
• Goat Tying: 1st Xander Montgomery, 2nd Josie Rae Jones
• Girls Breakaway: 1st Josie Rae Jones
• Boys Calf Roping: 1st Xander Montgomery
• Barrels: 1st Isabella Atwood, 2nd Josie Rae Jones, 3rd Xander Montgomery
• Steer Stopping: 1st Josie Rae Jones
• Pole Bending: 1st Josie Rae Jones, 2nd Xander Montgomery, 3rd Isabella Atwood
High Point Buckle male and female winners
• Age 5-years-old and younger: Ryler Dutton and Karlee Jones
• Age 6 to 8-years-old: Jasper Jones, and Delayne Still and Devyn Still (tie in the female category)
• Age 9 to 12-years-old: Carson Dutton and Khloe Haynes
• Age 13 to 15-years-old: Wyatt Pace and Audrey Dutton
• Age 16 to 18: Xander Montgomery and Josie Rae Jones
Both rodeo events are sponsored by funds acquired through the hard work of 4-H youth and parents seeking out grants and donations. They have ad sales for a paper program they print for the event. Pamela Jones and Sallie Smith are long time 4-H Horse Club parents and they, like Marsha, note that their children’s participation in the events and fundraising aspects of the Club have made their children develop life skills that are taking them into adulthood. 4-Her Josie Rae Jones started singing the National Anthem at the event, and in 2020 sang the anthem at the opening of the SLE Rodeo in Montgomery. Gus Smith who started being a rodeo clown at the special rodeo enjoys being the rodeo clown so much he would rather be the rodeo clown than ride.
For more information about the 4-H Horse Club, or 4-H in general contact Melinda Smith, 4H-FREA, or Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant, at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. Youth between the ages of 9 and 18 can join 4-H programming at any time in the year, however, they must be 9 years old by January 1, of 2021 to be eligible.
