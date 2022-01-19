With a little more than a week left before qualifying ends, Lawrence County has 11 candidates vying for an elected position in 2022, according to party leaders.
This week, five candidates seeking office in the Lawrence County Commission have entered their names to be included on the Republican primary ballot, according to Party Chairman Daniel Stover.
Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens have each qualified for the District 5 Commission seat, currently being held by Sonia Hargrove, who was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to complete the unfinished term of her husband, Joey, who died in a motorcycle accident in March.
Republican incumbents Kyle Pankey, who represents District 3 on the Lawrence Commission, and Bobby Burch, who represents District 4, as well as newcomer, Sonny Malcolm, who is seeking the District 2 position, may be running unchallenged in the primaries. As of Tuesday, District 2 incumbent Norman Pool had not qualified.
Stover said District 4 Board of Education incumbent Shannon Terry and incumbent Coroner Scott Norwood also qualified unchallenged this week. He said incumbent Sheriff Max Sanders will be running against Harold Knighten in the Republican primary.
Democratic Party Chairman Marcus Echols said he has had two candidates—both incumbents—qualify for the election so far.
District 1 Board of Education member Christine Garner and District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd may both run unchallenged in the 2022 election.
Echols, who hopes to see more challengers announced this year, said qualifying for the Democratic primary will end at the close of the party’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The meeting beginning at 6 p.m. is being held at the Soup Kitchen, located at 13533 Alabama Highway 157 in Moulton.
“Qualifying fee is 2% of monthly pay,” Echols said. “Anyone who is interested in qualifying as a Democratic candidate can reach me at 256-410-0390, or email marcuschls@yahoo.com.”
Stover said Republican qualifying ends Friday, Jan. 28. Those hoping to see their name on the primary ballot should contact 256-606-5302 to qualify.
Primary elections in Alabama will be held on May 24.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State website, voter registration ends May 9, the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is May 17, and the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person is May 19.
The deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballot is May 23, and the deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed is May 24—mail-in ballots must be received by noon.
Should any primaries result in a run-off election, run-offs will be held on June 21. The general election in Alabama will be held on Nov. 8.
This year Lawrence County voters will cast ballots for circuit judge, district judge, district attorney, sheriff, coroner, all five County Commission district seats and school board districts 1 and 4.
State offices up for grabs in 2022 include the State Representative House seat in District 7 and the Senate seat in District 4.
To qualify for state office, Republican candidates must contact Alabama GOP in Birmingham, at 1-205-212-5900. Democratic candidates should contact the Alabama Democratic State Party at 1-334-262-2221 during the qualifying period and no later than Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.