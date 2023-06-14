Shoals resident charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Muscle Shoals resident on Thursday for kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Jason Cornelius, 42, was captured in Colbert County. He was charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree sodomy, second degree sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
LCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division had been investigating Cornelius after reports of alleged sexual abuse of multiple victims. On Thursday, investigators were able to obtain warrants for his arrest.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Cornelius was located by investigators at a residence in Colbert County. With assistance from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO investigators took him into custody without further incident.
Cornelius was transported to the Lawrence County Jail. He is being held on a $160,000 bond.
The investigation remains active.
