In the annals of sports history, the name Jesse Owens stands as a testament to triumph over adversity and the power of determination. Before he became an international icon for his extraordinary achievements on the track, Owens' early years laid the foundation for his remarkable journey.

Born on September 12, 1913, in Oakville, Alabama, Owens was the tenth child of a sharecropper family, and the grandchild of enslaved people. At the Jesse Owens Memorial Park in Oakville, AL a replica stands of the house he was born in, honoring his humble beginnings. Owens' parents, devout Baptists, and members of Oakville Missionary Baptist Church, named their son, James Cleveland Owens, and called him “J.C.” for short. 

