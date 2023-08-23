In the annals of sports history, the name Jesse Owens stands as a testament to triumph over adversity and the power of determination. Before he became an international icon for his extraordinary achievements on the track, Owens' early years laid the foundation for his remarkable journey.
Born on September 12, 1913, in Oakville, Alabama, Owens was the tenth child of a sharecropper family, and the grandchild of enslaved people. At the Jesse Owens Memorial Park in Oakville, AL a replica stands of the house he was born in, honoring his humble beginnings. Owens' parents, devout Baptists, and members of Oakville Missionary Baptist Church, named their son, James Cleveland Owens, and called him “J.C.” for short.
Although Owens was required to pick cotton from a young age and attended school at the local school in Oakville for black children, he was a sick child who struggled with chronic bronchial congestion and pneumonia. His parents, unable to afford health care, resorted to removing a tumor from Owens' chest with a kitchen knife when he was only five years old.
Along with many other African American families during the Great Migrations, Owens' family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, when he was just nine years old. They moved seeking better opportunities in the North, as lynchings were still very much a part of the Jim Crow south.
When Owens enrolled in Bolton Elementary School in Cleveland, his teacher misunderstood “J.C.” due to Owens thick southern accent, and from that day forward he was known as “Jesse” Owens.
Growing up in a time of racial segregation and economic hardship, his childhood was far from easy. However, even from a young age, Owens exhibited a drive and determination that would later propel him onto the world stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.