Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Child Development Center will offer the 2022 Kids in College STEAM summer camp, Out of this World!, July 18-22, 2022. The space themed camp is open to children entering grades first through eighth in the fall.
Each day participants will experience STEAM related activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math. According to NW-SCC Child Development Center Coordinator, Jacque Jefferys, all the camp activities will take place with a space theme. “Our camp participants that are going into the sixth grade and older will experience robotics in a space setting and how robots operate,” said Jefferys. “The younger participants will learn science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts in a space themed environment.”
Registration cost is $90 per child. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged.
Healthy snacks will be provided daily. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt. Children are to arrive promptly at 8:00 a.m. in the Patriot Center (gym) on the Shoals Campus. Each day’s events will conclude each day at 12 p.m. noon.
For more information on the 2022 Kids in College summer camp or to register, contact the NW-SCC Child Development Center at (256) 331-5245 or email jjefferys@nwscc.edu. Registration is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nw-scc-kids-in-college-2022-out-of-this-world-tickets-343004354257.
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.