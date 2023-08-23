Unveiling the Night Sky Mystery: Residents spot starlink satellite

A starlink satellite over the Alabama sky. (James Spann)

In a fascinating turn of events, residents of Lawrence County were treated to a celestial spectacle as they gazed up at the night sky. What initially seemed like an enigmatic formation of lights transformed into a captivating revelation – a satellite parade illuminating the cosmos.

Last Wednesday evening, numerous eyewitnesses from across Lawrence County reported a peculiar line of lights that adorned the night sky, sparking intrigue and speculation throughout the community. The lights, shining in a straight formation, summoned residents to step outside and witness this phenomenon. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.