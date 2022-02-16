Lawrence County seniors or college students pursuing careers in the field of education have until Monday, March 21, to apply for a $500 scholarship from the county’s Kappa Kappa Iota chapter.
The scholarship is open to any senior student, or any currently enrolled college students, from Lawrence County who are seeking degrees specializing in education, according to KKI scholarship organizers.
Those interested in applying should see the school guidance counselor for an application or contact Beverly Bentley at 256-566-0782 for more information.
