Mayberry comes to Courtland

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be someone else? Nothing as drastic as joining the Witness Protection Program or anything extreme like that, just being someone else for fun, for just a little while? Like an actor or a comediennes, or a tribute artist?
That’s exactly what two men have done and it’s gotten them spots on a remake of one of America’s most beloved television sitcoms: The Andy Griffith Show.
Allan Newsome is a nationally known podcaster through his weekly show “Two Chairs – No Waiting (http://TwoChairsNoWaiting.com). He has portrayed the bumbling barber since 1994. Allan also runs the iMayberry.com website for The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club.
Rik Roberts is a nationally touring clean comedian. He’s known for his family-friendly shows, as well as his original comedy songs and his impersonation of Barney Fife. He has been featured on CMT’s “20 Greatest Redneck Moments”, Chonda Pierce’s “Stand-Up For Families”, and has recently released a comedy special titled “Put Down the Sweet Tea” on DryBar.com. You can learn more about Rik at www.RikRoberts.com.
And the best part of that is that they are bringing a little bit of Mayberry to Courtland. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, from 5:30 until 7:30, with lots of fun and some amazing slapstick comedy from two guys who really have a knack for turning themselves into someone else, just for fun.
Rik Roberts and Allan Newsome can morph into Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber, two of the funniest characters from the beloved 60s sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show, a family-oriented wholesome program that also featured a little boy called Opie, who is now one of Hollywood’s most talented directors.
Both Roberts and Newsome have perfected their art and can slip into and out of character at will. Roberts says that he still watches the show about twice a week just to keep in shape to play the complicated character. His favorite skits include the ones where Barney is surprised and called out on his braggadocio.
The two have become fast friends, showing up at the same festivals and special occasions. “My show is always family oriented,” said Roberts. “I have two children ages 17 and 10, and I would never say anything in public that I wouldn’t say at home in front of them.”
According to Courtland mayor, Linda Peebles, the reviews she has seen of the tribute artists this should be the perfect weekend to visit Courtland. “This is such a great way to showcase Courtland,” she said. “Visitors are always telling us that they are reminded of Mayberry when they come for our various events throughout the year,” she said.
Courtland is a quiet little historic town incorporated in 1819. It was a hub for the cotton industry with the railroad being its claim to fame in bringing trade goods and taking away cotton to market in places like Memphis and New Orleans. Situated eight miles from the Tennessee River in a little valley, it was spared some of the destruction of the Civil War, leaving it with many beautiful older homes that survived the bloody conflict. It was once a thriving little town but time didn’t really affect it too much until the four-lane that ran alongside it made its downtown area, like so many other small towns, almost extinct. However, in recent years Courtland has become a renaissance town, going from a bustling little whistle stop on the railroad to what almost became a ghost town and later on remaking its image once again as a charming example of what life in the South can become. It started with the museum on one of the three streets facing the quaint square in the center of town. This park-like area includes a gazebo, built much like the old-fashioned bandstand featured in the Disney movie, “Pollyanna”. This is a wonderful spot for outdoor weddings, photo shoots and family gatherings.
“Our town does make people think that they are stepping back into a more simple way of life,” mused the mayor. “We are often compared to a Hallmark movie set,” she laughed.
She is in fact, showing such a movie on Saturday night. The movie, titled “Mayberry Man” will feature both Roberts and Newsome. “We will show the movie at approximately dusk, following the Comedy Act.
Mayberry Man depicts a hot headed Hollywood actor who is sentenced to spend a week at Mayberry Fest – a weeklong festival of all things Mayberry. The character “Chris Stone” played by actor Brett Varvel, learns to slow down and treat people with dignity and respect. Along the way, he meets a girl, and befriends Barney (Rik Roberts) and Floyd (Allan Newsome) along with other Mayberry tribute artists.
The mayor invites everyone to come to Courtland and join the fun. “There will be movie-style snacks and candy available to purchase, but the movie itself is free,” said Peebles. “Just be sure to bring your lawn chair,” advised the mayor. “If the weather gets bad we will move the event into the historic Courtland depot.
“We are also inviting and encouraging visitors and local people to come dressed as one of the characters from the television show and if they would like they can enter a look-alike contest, as well,” added Mayor Peebles.
What you need to know:
Date and Time
September 3rd (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
The event will be held at 215 College Street, Courtland, AL 35618 (town square/gazebo area).
Tribute Actors Rik Roberts (Barney) and Allan Newsome (Floyd the Barber) will entertain the audience prior to the showing of the movie.
Guests may arrive at 6 p.m. Fife & Floyd mingle from 6-7:30 p.m. before the movie at 8 p.m.
Mayberry Man in Historic Courtland begins at twilight.
Join the fun by dressing as your favorite Mayberry character – prizes will be awarded.
There is no admission fee for the event.
Bring your own lawn chair.
