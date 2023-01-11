Precision Ag workshop hosted in Athens

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Precision Agriculture Team is offering two free workshops to master pre-planting, in-season, and harvest site-specific management in which precision agriculture technologies are used.
Farmers are using more and more precision agriculture technology in their decision-making toolbox – from precision application of fertilizers using software on their tractors, to using drones to provide field overviews to help in the diagnosis of field problems.
The workshop is being offered in two locations – Athens and Dothan, February 8 and 28th. To attend one of the workshops, pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided. To register online visit: http://www.aces.edu/go/3112
The workshop will have a diverse group of speakers from academia and industry. Brenda Ortiz, Professor & Extension Specialist (Precision Agriculture) is facilitating the workshop. Data from research plots in Lawrence County and surrounding counties is expected to be included in the discussion.
The location in Athens is at Athens State University, 300 N Beaty St. Athens, AL 35611. A similar workshop will be held in Dothan February 28th at Eastgate Park, 2049 Sanitary Dairy Rd., Dothan, AL 36303.
Brenda Ortiz can be reached at (334) 844-5534, or via email at bvo0001@auburn.edu. The Lawrence County Extension Office can be reached at 256-974-2464 or stop by the office at 13075 AL Hwy 157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Brenda Ortiz at 334-844-5534 know if one has accessibility needs that need to be met to attend the workshop.
