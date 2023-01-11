Precision Ag workshop hosted in Athens

Brenda Ortiz, Extension Specialist, presents information about precision agriculture research at a field day in Lawrence County, 2022.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Precision Agriculture Team is offering two free workshops to master pre-planting, in-season, and harvest site-specific management in which precision agriculture technologies are used. 

Farmers are using more and more precision agriculture technology in their decision-making toolbox – from precision application of fertilizers using software on their tractors, to using drones to provide field overviews to help in the diagnosis of field problems. 

