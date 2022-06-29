Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center continued its Summer Storytime Series this week with a presentation on dirt and compost.
The weekly event featured story time, an earthworm farm presentation, a seed-planting activity and dirt cake snack, according to organizers.
The Summer Storytime program, featuring a reading and hands-on activities each week is offered at the Oakville Indian Mounds Par & Museum each Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. until noon, throughout June and July.
Upcoming events and speakers will be posted on the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum Facebook page. For more information, contact the Oakville Education Center at 256-905-2499.
