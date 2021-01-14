Nominations are in, but the Lawrence County 2020 Citizen of the Year will not be announced until the county Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Banquet, which will be held virtually, on Tuesday.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will honor the Top 3—our winner and runners up—this year via a live Zoom Virtual Banquet which will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m.,” Chamber Executive Director Craig Johnston said.
Johnston said the Chamber received nine nominations for the award this year, including Tammy Vinson, Lyndon McWhorter, Nancy Pinion, Jan Wiley Smith, Keith Ligon, Mitchell Hallmark, Morgan Jones Terry, Delia Taylor, and Johnny James Young Jr.
“Each year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to honor and recognize an outstanding member of the community who makes a difference in Lawrence County in their day-to-day lives,” Johnston said. “We are looking for someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and county. A standout citizen—selfless, resilient, and servant-focused.”
Johnston said the Chamber’s top three nominees are determined after a panel of 16 judges casts votes anonymously. Even the judges will not know the results until the night of the banquet, he said.
The Lawrence Chamber will announce the top three nominees in a weekly newsletter on Monday, he added. The newsletter can be accessed on the Chamber’s website. Johnston said the newsletter will also include a Zoom link for the annual banquet, which is open to the public and free to view virtually.
