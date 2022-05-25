More than 300 outstanding Wallace State Community College students were recognized for their achievements.
"This is one of our favorite events as we get to celebrate the successes of our students by showcasing their accomplishments," said Kristen Holmes, Interim Vice President for Students. "Our students are so talented and deserving of so many accolades. This afternoon is truly a special time to showcase these."
"Wallace State's student body is made up of about 5,500 students who collectively bring recognition to this college on a daily basis," added WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. "We have outstanding music groups, athletic teams, SGA members, dedicated health students, PTK members, highly skilled technical students, academic students, and talented club leaders that drive our programs."
Among those who were honored were:
Caylee Brown of Danville, Alabama: 4.0 GPA
Taylor Barkley of Moulton, Alabama: Who's Who
Lillyanna Cartee of Moulton, Alabama: Who's Who
Leslie Hood of Moulton, Alabama: Who's Who
Jaycie Barkley of Moulton, Alabama: Who's Who; Club and Organization - Medical Assistant Club
Registration for Summer 2022 and Fall 2022 classes is underway. Summer 2022 classes began May 24 and Fall 2022 classes begin Aug. 18. Visit www.wallacestate.edu to register or for more information about Wallace State Community College.
