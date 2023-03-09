On Wednesday, March 8, work release escapee Quittney Lashae Nichols was captured in Hamilton. According to the sheriff’s office, a “concerned citizen” called the Hamilton Police Department in the early afternoon. The citizen told the police he or she knew the location of Nichols hideout.
Hamilton police responded to the report. A short time later, they arrested Nichols without incident.
