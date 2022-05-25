Here’s the thing about old photographs. They can capture our attention for many reasons other than what the photographer might have originally intended. Take any of the photos shown here from Anna Lynn Mullican’s new book of old photographs, “Images of America: Lawrence County”.
Mullican is the Cultural Resource Specialist at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, owned and operated by the Lawrence County School System. She holds a bachelor of arts in anthropology with minors in history and the Blount Undergraduate Scholars Program and a Master of Arts degree in archaeology from the University of Alabama.
In Mullican’s collection, any given photo the photographer might have been taking the shot for a variety of reasons; maybe it’s an advertisement, or a cityscape with its focal point a tall building, or a flower or a child at play. The photographer probably knew his subject and was simply snapping a shot of his/her niece playing with a puppy. Over the years the photo sits in a shoebox. People forget who the child was and it might even get sold at a garage sale to people who never knew the little girl with the puppy. But when that same photograph is studied a hundred years later, all kinds of things about it might be interesting to the viewer. For instance, the child’s clothes would have been very different than the ones our kids play in today. She might have had on tall socks and lace up shoes, or a dress with a drop waist accented by a ribbon. The house behind the child might be ornate Victorian in style, or a log cabin, or maybe a white picket fence dominates the forefront. The car parked nearby might give some indication of the year the photo was taken. None of these things would have been especially important to the original photographer.
It is with such curiosity, such a different perspective of time and place, that Anna Mullican has assembled a photographical history of our county. These photos were attained with the help of many people, like Wendy Hazle at the LC Archives, or through friends and family who knew what she was working on, or just by accident. “Images have been gathered from the Lawrence County Archives, the Alabama Department of Archives and History, the Library of Congress, the Morgan County Archives, the Alabama Historical Commission, the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative, and private collections,” Anna explained.
The photographs she has collected give us a glimpse backward over the years, over time and distance, to a portal of sorts, into the past. For instance, on page 16 there is a photo of three Civil War soldiers. Their uniforms are ragtag, their belts stuffed with knives, guns, and their expressions are somewhat jovial. Taken during the first part of the war, the boys would have no idea what atrocities they would later face. Seen now through fresh eyes, we know what was awaiting them and how it would have changed their boyish demeanor of the photograph into war-weary men in the aftermath of the conflict, assuming that they lived to have other photographs made.
Mullican is passionate about historical preservation and teaching others to care for cultural resources. She has always been interested in history and credits her family and Elkmont high school history teachers, Mr. Joey Thompson and Mrs. Mona Hill for nurturing her interests.
Anna went to great lengths to obtain all of the available information about each photograph. She then carefully arranged them so as to give the reader a sense of being drawn back into a place where life was hard, but seemed to be less frantic of pace than what we experience now.
In their original state, it is something of a miracle that they survived at all. Photographs and tin-types were survivors as much as any antique furniture or precious ceramic or cut glass dish. They survived fires, floods, all kinds of temperature fluxuations and neglect.
Images of America: Lawrence County by Anna Lynn Mullican was released on May 2, 2022. This 126-page book contains 205 historic photographs of Lawrence County life from 1861 to approximately 1963. This book has been printed through the Arcadia Publishing company. “They specialize in celebrating the history of neighborhoods, towns, and cities across the country,” said Mullican. “Using archival photographs, each title preserves the distinctive stories from the past that shape the character of the community today. Arcadia is proud to play a part in the preservation of local heritage, making history available to all.” Often pictures can be used to showcase a period of time that the written word cannot entirely explain. By offering this collection to local people as well as throughout the rest of the country, Mullican has ensured that the history of our culture will live on for future generations to learn about the early settlements that grew into our familiar towns and communities. It will be invaluable to students who chose to focus on history for class projects and to genealogists who will have at their fingertips a resource that is accurate and shows exactly how things and people looked in yesteryear.
Lawrence County was founded on February 6, 1818, the year before Alabama became a state, from lands ceded by the Cherokee and Chickasaw. It is a rural county bordered to the north by the Tennessee River and to the south by the waterfall-rich Bankhead National Forest and filled with small vibrant communities. Moulton, the county seat, features a picturesque square. Courtland, an antebellum town, was once a bustling railroad port.
Featured topics in the book include Southern architecture, leaving for war, the railroad boom, cotton agriculture, and industry. Notable individuals highlighted include Jesse Owens, Gen. Joseph Wheeler and Annie Wheeler. Chapters include: Historical Figures, Homes and Architecture, Education and Schools, Faith and Family, Moulton Highlights, and Special Events, Industry, and Daily Life.
Mullican had previously worked with Wendy Hazle at the Lawrence County Archives on our local Women of History exhibit and our Water/Ways exhibit so she had an idea of what kind of collections would be available for this project. “Lots of beautiful captivating black and white images with short captions were needed and I worked closely with Wendy,” recalled Mullican. “I submitted a proposal to the company and was accepted and when the pandemic hit, this became the perfect project for me to work on.”
When asked about her favorite of the many photographs, Mullican replied, “There are so many images that come to mind as favorites in the book. The cover image stands out in my research process. I followed a mystery trail of who now owned the photograph to get a new scan of it and ended up meeting with Andy Wallace at his home in Birmingham to get the scan. The image has so much movement which depicts a large crowd around the downtown Moulton square in 1917 sending off a group of men to World War I,” said an enthusiastic Mullican. “I love the fact that it is half early automobiles and half horse and buggies showing the huge transportation shift. There are patriotic festoons and men, women, and children all sending their town’s loved ones off.”
“The last image I got for the book also comes to mind. It is a striking picture of Milly Scott tending to heirloom roses in a checkered plaid dress. The image came from Eliga and Bobby Diggs. Their family, including Milly, is descended from Thomas Jefferson’s enslaved carriage driver named Jupiter. The Jefferson family married the Bankhead family and those slave descendants were forced to Courtland. This photo was also a mystery because the archives had a copy of the image on a CD but no provenience.”
By painstakingly researching older articles, Mullican discovered a reference by Deangelo McDaniel, who had mentioned this family. “I reached out to Bobby Diggs and was successful in obtaining his story about the photograph,” said Anna.
“I also enjoyed going through all the older school photos and plan to make the school images a separate focus at a temporary exhibit at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center this fall. One school photo that comes to mind is of the Moulton FFA touring truck with all the boys posing on it in front of the Littrell & Young Store.”
The book will be available at all Lawrence County museums including Oakville, the Lawrence County Archives, select stores including Basse Trading Company, and will be available through the author at local talks and book signings. Scheduled signings are at Basse Trading Company on Saturday, July 9 from noon to 2 and on Friday, June 24 from noon to 2 at the Lawrence County Archives.
About the Author:
Anna Lynn Mullican is married to Randel Hood Mullican, Jr., a local attorney. They have one son, Jasper. Anna is also a master gardener, an assistant coroner, the Vice-President on the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Board, a member of the Decatur Morgan County Junior League, a member of the Alabama Archaeological Society, a member of the Historic Jackson House Committee, and a member of the Byler Road Project committee. She also sells hardbacks of the classic Cotton Country cookbook that celebrated its 50th anniversary last month.
For more information on any of the above topics or events, please contact: Anna Lynn Mullican, amullican@lawrenceal.org
