The United Way of Lawrence County is cancelling its annual Day of Caring roadblock for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lawrence United Way Executive Director Kathy Thrasher.
The annual roadblock is usually held during the not-for-profit organization’s Day of Caring and is set up to receive donations to help fund other non-profit agencies that provide services to Lawrence County residents.
Although the roadblocks are canceled, Thrasher said United Way is still seeking donations.
“We are asking for help so that we will be able to continue to help fund agencies that provide much needed services to the citizens of Lawrence County. If you can give, any amount will be appreciated,” she said.
Donations may be mailed to United Way of Lawrence County, PO Box 166, Moulton.
For more information, contact 256-974-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.