Trash Pandas welcome FBLA

During the students’ tour, they visited the press box,  the Pandas’ locker room, and the home dugout. From left: Henderson, Montgomery, McDaniel.

Rocket City welcomed three of the county’s brightest to Toyota Field on Wednesday, May 10. FBLA’s state champion sports management team visited the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas and met with club officials to discuss the business side of baseball. The Angel’s affiliate invited Brock Montgomery, Cameron McDaniel, and Brady Henderson for a look behind the scenes as they prepare for the national competition. 

According to Jordan Davis, an instructor at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center, the opportunity came about through Montgomery’s father, Shaun Montgomery. As a member of the Trash Pandas’ promotion crew, the elder Montgomery mentioned the group’s competition to team executives.

