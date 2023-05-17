Trash Pandas welcome FBLA

Rocket City welcomed three of the county’s brightest to Toyota Field on Wednesday, May 10. FBLA’s state champion sports management team visited the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas and met with club officials to discuss the business side of baseball. The Angel’s affiliate invited Brock Montgomery, Cameron McDaniel, and Brady Henderson for a look behind the scenes as they prepare for the national competition.
According to Jordan Davis, an instructor at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center, the opportunity came about through Montgomery’s father, Shaun Montgomery. As a member of the Trash Pandas’ promotion crew, the elder Montgomery mentioned the group’s competition to team executives.
“He asked them, was there any chance they could give us some tips and any advice,” said Davis.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I’d be happy to meet with them, talk to them, tell them about what we do here,’” said Lindsey Knupp, executive vice president of the Trash Pandas.
She invited the group to Toyota Field. Davis and the boys met with her, and she discussed the strategy and planning behind Rocket City’s marketing and events, giving the students an idea of how sports management plays out in the real world.
“Explaining marketing, explaining budgeting, explaining about hosting events,” said Knupp. “Just to give them more ammunition, so to speak, when they go to this tournament to have ideas of how to come up [with] and build an event.
The FBLA National Leadership Conference will be held June 27 through 30 in Atlanta. Montgomery, McDaniel, and Henderson will be among the youngest to compete at the conference. The students’ opportunity to learn from industry professionals could provide an edge during the competition.
“I think it really was a light-bulb moment when I mentioned we don’t discount things, we add value,” said Knupp. “You’re trying to always add value to things to keep your brand top-notch.”
Knupp said the students impressed her with what they’ve accomplished so far.
“They’re a young group of guys,” said Knupp. “They beat seniors from other schools.
“They really did such an outstanding job, and it was just a shock for everybody involved that they made it this far. So they’re really just trying to expand their knowledge; just get as much information… as they can so they’re locked and loaded and ready when they get a scenario to try to create.”
Knupp has two decades of experience in minor league baseball. Most of it has been with affiliates of the Philadelphia Phillies. She worked with the AA Reading Phillies as a client relationship manager, then moved to their AAA team, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in 2007. She directed the IronPigs promotions and entertainment division for 12 years, then served as their vice president of marketing and entertainment. She moved to the Trash Pandas in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.