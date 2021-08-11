Lawrence students share Girls State experience

Three Lawrence County students who were selected to attend Alabama Girls State, held annually in Tuscaloosa, attended the American Legion Auxiliary Post 25 meeting last week to share their experience in the program. Pictured from the left, Audrie Compton of East Lawrence High School, Kynlee Gillespie of R.A. Hubbard High School, and Katie Jett of Lawrence County High School, were each sponsored for the Girls State program held during the week of June 6. The girls said the experience taught them the ins and outs of U.S. and state government starting with the election process, as each attendant had the opportunity to run for a fictional position of their choice. The program also taught the attending students all about writing a bill and getting it passed through Congress. Each year, four female juniors are chosen by their school’s guidance counselor to participate in the program and represent Lawrence County. The program also provides other scholarship opportunities to participating students.

