Hillsboro receives new rescue truck

Hillsboro’s new truck served at two previous departments.

The Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department recently took ownership of a new rescue apparatus. The new truck, dubbed Rescue 6, will serve as the department’s primary service vehicles. It joins a mini-pumper recently acquired from the Moulton Fire Department. Together, the new units revamp the volunteer operation and provide greater flexibility to serve the community.

The new apparatus is a 1991 E-One heavy rescue vehicle. It received an overhaul in 2011. Hillsboro purchased the unit from a fire department in Tunnelton, West Virginia. After negotiations, the department purchased Rescue 6 for $30,000.

