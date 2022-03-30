Wild Alabama is offering two opportunities for interested hikers or volunteers to explore the Bankhead National Forest this Saturday, April 2.
Wild Alabama will host a Helping Hands Work Day in the Sipsey Wilderness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to register, email Lindsay Madison at lindsay@wildal.org.
Wild Alabama will also host a Botanical Exploration of Thompson Creek on Saturday. The event is being led by botanist Kevin England and will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Participants will meet at the Thompson Creek Trailhead (Trail 206) in the Sipsey Wilderness. The hike is about five miles, roundtrip, Wild Alabama said.
“This will be a fairly slow-paced walk through Thompson Creek canyon on a maintained trail that is rough, muddy, rooty and rocky with a few narrow stream crossings,” the organization said. “There is a moderate amount of briefly hilly terrain.”
Hikers should pack a daypack with plenty of food and water for the four-hour trip. Walking sticks or trekking poles are recommended for hikers with balance or joint issues.
Wild Alabama also recommends bringing along a notepad and pen for taking notes or downloading a notetaking app for smartphones. A field-guide to plants of the area or an app that works off-line is optional for vegetation identification.
“Wear clothing that is appropriate for the weather and comfortable for hiking,” Wild Alabama said. “Footwear needs to be sturdy with good, reliable traction that will keep you upright on slick rocks and rough, uneven terrain.”
Wild Alabama lists each of these events on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Participants are asked not to smoke on Wild Alabama outings. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
