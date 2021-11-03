The deadline to purchase a tree for the 2021 Christmas on the Square tree trail is just two weeks away.
Lawrence County’s annual COTS event is returning to downtown Moulton this December, and sponsors have until Friday, Nov. 19, to purchase a Christmas tree to be included in the trail around the historic courthouse lawn.
A presale that saw live Christmas trees being sold for a discounted price ended last week, but COTS Committee members said trees are on sale for full price of $135.
Selfie stations, or 10-by-10-foot space for photo backdrop or props, are also available for sponsorship for $225 until the Nov. 19 deadline.
“(Selfie stations) will need to be built by the sponsor,” COTS organizers said. “The COTS Committee will not be building selfie stations this year.”
Order forms for trees and stations are available at the Lawrence County Commission Office and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Printable forms are also available on the Chamber of Commerce website and may be turned in at either pickup location.
Christmas on the Square will be open from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, with a lighting ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Moulton’s annual Christmas Parade is slated for Friday, Dec. 3.
“We will have a special countdown ceremony, entertainment, and other surprises to officially kick off the start of the Christmas on the Square Season,” the COTS Committee said. “With the exception of the large community Christmas tree, all trail lights will be on the night of Moulton’s Christmas Parade, December 3rd, as that will be a very busy night for the downtown area. All lights will be turned off that night after the parade and relit along with the official lighting of the large community Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec 4th.”
The COTS Committee plans to host events on the tree trail throughout the holiday season, including a Hot Chocolate Social on Dec. 10 and a “Miracle on Court Street” kid’s event on Dec. 17.
Other COTS events will be posted on the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook page.
“We are so excited for this year, and we are anticipating it being our best year yet,” the committee said. “We can’t thank the community enough for the continued support we receive in order to make Christmas on the Square happen.”
