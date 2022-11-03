A 52-year-old man serving a life sentence after his 2008 conviction for capital murder in Lawrence County has died in prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

On Oct. 28, Harold Wayne Bailey was found unresponsive by nursing staff in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, where Bailey had been an inmate since his incarceration 14 years ago.

