Lawrence Medical Center’s annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony is happening this Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
The event, held on the lawn in front of the hospital in Moulton, is a special way to honor and remember a loved one during Christmas, especially a loved one who is suffering from sickness or who has passed on, organizers of the event said.
Candles are sold for the special Lights of Love Ceremony each year. Proceeds help fund LMC’s Operation Santa project, which provides Christmas gifts to children in the community.
For more information, contact Lawrence Medical Center at 256-974-2200.
