Courtland will host a tree lighting ceremony on the historic downtown square on Saturday, according to organizers.
The event will feature a musical performance by the Orr Sisters and a special appearance from Santa Claus.
The Courtland Christmas Tree Lighting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtland Park. The event is free and open to the public.
