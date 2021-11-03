Moulton’s annual Veterans Day Parade, honoring the U.S. military and local veterans, will be held downtown next Thursday.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Moulton Lions Club on School Street, according to organizers.
Registration to participate in the parade is still open. Parade organizer Stanley Johnson said participants have until Monday to sign up.
Registration costs $25 per parade float, $15 for ATVs, $10 for a single car or truck, $15 per motorcycle, and $5 for walkers or bicycles. Forms are available at The Butter Stick Bakery on Pickens Avenue in Moulton.
Johnson said all proceeds will benefit the American Legion Post 25, which supports and donates to local veterans in need.
For more information, contact 256-566-4410 or email neverquits@aol.com.
