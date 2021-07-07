Liberty Methodist pastor: return ‘feels like coming home’

One Methodist Church in East Lawrence had other reasons to rejoice on Sunday besides the Fourth of July holiday. Liberty Methodist Church also celebrated the homecoming of its former pastor Lynn Terry.
Terry preached his second first sermon at Liberty on Sunday. He had served his first pastorate at the same building, which was erected in December of 1975 shortly after Terry’s very first sermon for the congregation.
“I wish I could put into words what it means to be returning. I’m thrilled and honored,” Terry said in the week leading up to his homecoming. “It feels like I’m returning home.”
Terry, originally of Chalybeate Springs, and his wife Vicki, of Decatur, are returning to Lawrence County after his most recent pastorate at Cloverdale Methodist Church near Florence.
Following a car accident in June of 2019, Terry had made plans to retire from preaching after his service at the Cloverdale church. Those plans changed abruptly with one phone call requesting he return to the church where his career began.
Terry said his sermon on Sunday was patriotic, but he also couldn’t resist reminiscing a little upon stepping back into the pulpit.
“Looking back 47 years from now, I’ll admit I didn’t know anything. I made mistakes galore, and I didn’t always listen. These people here put out their arms. They were supportive and encouraging,” Terry said. “This congregation didn’t teach me how to preach. They taught me how to pastor.”
When he was first assigned pastorship here, the congregation was still meeting in the old building a few yards away, Terry explained. He recalled visiting the church one Wednesday before he started.
“Three gentlemen who were extremely knowledgeable Biblically—Charlie B. Barnes and two brothers, Willard and Johnny Wallace—led a study in Revelations that night,” Terry smiled. The word he and his wife agreed would describe the first experience with the church was “boisterous.”
“I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I gotten myself into,’” Terry laughed. “After the service was over, everybody went on about how wonderfully the discussion went. They love big discussion.”
When Terry began his pastorship with the church, plans for a brand-new building began evolving soon after.
One Sunday following the morning service, Terry said Johnny Wallace had approached him and said he had about $7,000 in donations to give to the church’s building fund. He challenged the young pastor to raise another $7,000 before service that evening.
Terry said volunteers from within the congregation helped him canvas the neighborhood, knocking on doors to raise the money. One household might give $100 and another would donate $500 or $600, said Terry.
“In one Sunday we raised $14,000. That’s how the new church was built,” he said.
In total, the new building would cost about $88,000, Terry said from recollection. He said by Labor Day that year, the new beams were raised.
Vicki Terry recalled the work that many congregation members pitched in to see the new facility finished.
The little church building that lies about seven miles east of Moulton holds a special place in the Terrys’ hearts for many reasons, but especially because the church house was where the two exchanged vows on Dec. 20, 1975.
The first service to take place in the building was held on Dec. 14, according to a 1975 article in The Moulton Advertiser. “When construction began in early July, the target date for completion was mid-November. Lynn and Vicki had already set their weeding date for Dec. 20 and they hoped the building would be ready in time,” the article reads. “For the most part, the work moved along at a steady pace, with members of the church donating a lot of free labor. The preacher was there working, too, when he had time from his studies at Athens College.”
Terry said the church was completed, and pews were delivered and installed in just the knick of time, although cushions for the pews wouldn’t be installed until after the Terrys’ wedding.
The Terrys returned from the honeymoon to their Lawrence County home near the church building. In 1979, Lynn Terry said the parsonage was completed.
Until a fellowship hall was added on in the early 1990s, the congregation used the former church house, which was still in good condition and equipped with kitchen facilities.
When Terry entered his first pastorship at Liberty, there were about 40 members of the congregation and the church averaged about 110 to 120 in attendance each Sunday, he said. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry said the congregation’s attendance averaged around 70 to 80 members, but since the pandemic the average is closer to 50.
“There are some still in attendance. I remember Judy Henry was the first to walk the aisle. She still attends. She’ll always be in my heart,” Terry said. “When I left, kids who were 13 or 14 have their own kids now…this church is filled with generations. Members have grandkids and great-grandkids here.”
Terry is returning to Liberty Methodist following the death of the church’s late pastor, Charles Canterbury, Jr., who passed away in March.
The returning pastor said he planned to include a special commemoration in Canterbury’s honor during his sermon on Sunday.
“This congregation has done very well, and in my book, it’s a testament to (Canterbury’s) leadership,” said Terry.
Terry and the congregation expected a well-attended service on Sunday, and it would include a visit from members of the Terry family—Lynn and Vicki’s sons Brock and Daniel Terry as well as their daughter-in-law and granddaughters.
The couple’s eldest son, Brock, serves as the Minister of Music at First United Methodist in Lexington, Kentucky. Daniel Terry is a children’s pastor for a United Methodist Church in Woodstock, Georgia.
Lynn and Vicki Terry have traveled the southern U.S. throughout Terry’s career as well. He has served pastorates in Greenville, South Carolina and Frankfurt, Kentucky, as well as Clinton and Albertville, Alabama, among others.
Vicki Terry continues to work as a choir instructor for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at Williams Middle School in Huntsville. She has also taught chorus and English at East Lawrence High School.
A 1972 graduate of Lawrence County High School, Lynn Terry says he believes the best is yet to come as he begins another chapter in his career.
“I’m 68, but right now, I still have a vision to pastor the church,” he said. “I don’t know how many, but I do believe my best days are in front of me.”
