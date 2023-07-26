Aderholt praises Courtland, Joe Wheeler

Aderholt has represented Alabama’s fourth district since 1997.

Congressman Robert Aderholt paid a special visit to Lawrence County Monday night. As the keynote speaker for Commissioner Kyle Pankey’s town hall, Aderholt addressed the crowd regarding local and national issues.

In response to a question about grants, the congressman said people in the nation’s capitol are taking notice of the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.