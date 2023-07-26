Aderholt praises Courtland, Joe Wheeler

Congressman Robert Aderholt paid a special visit to Lawrence County Monday night. As the keynote speaker for Commissioner Kyle Pankey’s town hall, Aderholt addressed the crowd regarding local and national issues.
In response to a question about grants, the congressman said people in the nation’s capitol are taking notice of the county.
“Lawrence County comes up quite a bit in conversations I have in Washington because of what’s going on in Courtland,” Aderholt said. “There’s a lot of defense that is going on there in [Lockheed Martin’s] Courtland facility.”
Lockheed and First Solar are two companies who have chosen to look beyond Huntsville when considering facilities in Alabama.
“Huntsville is outgrowing itself,” Aderholt said. “It’s really too congested in Huntsville. … I encourage [companies] to look at the counties surrounding it.”
Courtland recently received grant money from Aderholt to design a bridge that will eventually replace the Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge. The future bridge will feature greenways to accommodate the Singing River Trail.
The trail will be a biking route that runs across north Alabama. It will include Hillsboro, Courtland, and Town Creek.
When asked about the greatest threat rural counties face, Aderholt pointed to lack of economic opportunity.
“One of the things that we’ve got to make sure we keep up with is our overall economic development,” Aderholt said. “One of the things that’s changing … is [the effort] to get internet and broadband up throughout rural America.
“People are working remotely now as they’ve never worked before.”
He said remote work allows people to stay in or move to rural areas for jobs, but only if homes have internet access. Aderholt specifically mentioned Joe Wheeler Electric’s work in the region to make FlashFiber available to all their customers.
Regarding national news, Aderholt updated attendees on recent congressional events, including the speaker controversy in January.
“The last time there were that many ballots [to elect the] Speaker of the House, you’d have to go back 100 years,” Aderholt said.
He voiced concerns regarding the current debt and advocated for the recent Congressional spending bill.
“We didn’t want the government to go into default,” Aderholt said. “But we didn’t want to stay on this path of spending we’ve been doing for the last several years.”
Aderholt left after speaking to fly back to Washington, D.C. for Tuesday’s congressional session.
